Lockhart man arrested on 5 counts of child porn possession

AUSTIN (KXAN) — James Brian Gorley, 33, is facing up to ten years in prison after he was caught sharing child pornography online, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Gorley, from Lockhart, Texas, was arrested by the Child Exploitation Unit on Wednesday after receiving online tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center says Gorley shared child porn on social networking sites.

Investigators searched his home and found the images on his phone.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the CEU aims to protect children from “evil” online predators. Paxton says parents should be aware of the risks for children on the internet. There is more information on the Attorney General website here.

Teach kids not to give out personal information

Place computers in public room

Establish ground rules for internet usage

Instruct kids not to respond to messages that make them uncomfortable