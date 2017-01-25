Lockhart man arrested on 5 counts of child porn possession

James Brian Gorley, 33, charged with possession of child porn (AG Office)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — James Brian Gorley, 33, is facing up to ten years in prison after he was caught sharing child pornography online, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Gorley, from Lockhart, Texas, was arrested by the Child Exploitation Unit on Wednesday after receiving online tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center says Gorley shared child porn on social networking sites.

Investigators searched his home and found the images on his phone.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the CEU aims to protect children from “evil” online predators. Paxton says parents should be aware of the risks for children on the internet. There is more information on the Attorney General website here

Tips for parents:

  • Teach kids not to give out personal information
  • Place computers in public room
  • Establish ground rules for internet usage
  • Instruct kids not to respond to messages that make them uncomfortable

