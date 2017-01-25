Lobos bags another with $900,000 cocaine bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Fayette County’s famed K9, Lobos, has sniffed out another large package of drugs being taken through the county.

Lobos sprung in to action Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. during a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 truck. As a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy engaged the driver, 40-year-old Arnold Acedo of McAllen, they noticed abnormal behavior. The driver then refused a search.

Lobos arrived in another patrol unit and alerted the deputies on scene to the drivers door. This is the signal for drugs inside.

Deputies found six bundles of cocaine weighing approximately 20 pounds in a duffel bag. The FCSO said the cocaine would have a value of about $900,000 if sold.

Acedo was booked into the Fayette County jail on charges of Felony Possession.

