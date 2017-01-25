Learn to Make Crispy Corn Flake Chicken Tacos

The big game is just around the corner and Eric Dunahoe from Austin’s local bar, The Park stopped by to show us how to make their signature corn flake chicken tacos. The perfect treat for the big game. You start by making the Mango Slaw by combining the Mango Aioli with shredded cabbage.

For the Mango Aioli, combine 2 cups mayo 1/4 cup pureed mango 1 jalapeno seeded and diced 1/4 cup lime juice 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon of whole grain mustard. Then combine shredded cabbage with the aioli to create Mango Slaw

For the Mango Pico de Gallo, combing 2 medium tomatoes 1/2 cup diced mango 1/4 cup diced red onion 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 1 fresh jalapeno diced the juice of one lime 1 teaspoon of salt

For the Cornflake Breading, combine 3 cups crushed corn flakes 2.5 tablespoons crushed pepper 2 tablespoons sesame seeds 4 tablespoons sugar 1.5 tablespoons of salt. Then heat oil to 350 and dredge chicken tenderlion in flour, then egg wash, then cornflake breading.Fry chicken and heat tortillas. Add mango slaw as the base, slice cornflake chicken and add atop the mango slaw, then drizzle additional mango aioli and finish with mango pico de gallo

The Park has locations on South lamar and The Domain.

Go to thepark.us for more information and to check out their menu.