Lago Vista issues boil water notice after pressure line break

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) – Customers in ‘Pressure Plane 6’ of Lago Vista must now boil their water after a pressure line break Wednesday.

Crews are working on the line but will need to flush the system and take samples.

Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Gary Graham, Director of Public works at 512-267-1155.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

Map of Customers affected by Lago Vista boil water notice