Jarrell teen charged with sexual assault of two younger girls

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old high school student in Jarrell, who said he was interested in girls who are “fixer-uppers” because it’s easier to take advantage of them, is facing two charges of sexual assault of a child.

On Dec. 22, a DPS trooper pulled over Ryan Runquist in a traffic stop in Williamson County. When asked about his past arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, Runquist admitted to being “sexually interested” in 15 and 16 year old females, according to a police affidavit.

In an interview at the Georgetown Highway Patrol office, Runquist told deputies he had received nude photographs from various girls within his age range, “and had within the last 4 to 5 months sexually assaulted two different juvenile females” who attend his school, the affidavit continued.

Runquist said his first sexual encounter with the 14-year-old girl was in his truck in front of her house in Jarrell, after being warned by the girl’s parents to stay away from her. The suspect’s phone records showed he had tried to arrange sexual encounters with other juvenile girls. The 14 year old, now 15, told police that she had been threatened, intimidated and manipulated by Runquist over the course of 4 months at school, in the community and at her house.

On Jan. 13, Runquist received an additional charge of sexual assault of a child for having sex with another girl in November and December.

In official documents, a Texas Ranger described Runquist as a current and ongoing threat to the children of Williamson County and the state of Texas.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Dec. 29, where he currently remains.