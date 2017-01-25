Jarrell teen charged with sexual assault of two younger girls

By Published: Updated:
Ryan Runquist (Williamson County Jail Photo)
Ryan Runquist (Williamson County Jail Photo)

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old high school student in Jarrell, who said he was interested in girls who are “fixer-uppers” because it’s easier to take advantage of them, is facing two charges of sexual assault of a child.

On Dec. 22, a DPS trooper pulled over Ryan Runquist in a traffic stop in Williamson County. When asked about his past arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, Runquist admitted to being “sexually interested” in 15 and 16 year old females, according to a police affidavit.

In an interview at the Georgetown Highway Patrol office, Runquist told deputies he had received nude photographs from various girls within his age range, “and had within the last 4 to 5 months sexually assaulted two different juvenile females” who attend his school, the affidavit continued.

Runquist said his first sexual encounter with the 14-year-old girl was in his truck in front of her house in Jarrell, after being warned by the girl’s parents to stay away from her. The suspect’s phone records showed he had tried to arrange sexual encounters with other juvenile girls. The 14 year old, now 15, told police that she had been threatened, intimidated and manipulated by Runquist over the course of 4 months at school, in the community and at her house.

On Jan. 13, Runquist received an additional charge of sexual assault of a child for having sex with another girl in November and December.

In official documents, a Texas Ranger described Runquist as a current and ongoing threat to the children of Williamson County and the state of Texas.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Dec. 29, where he currently remains.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s