Investigation of officers in Breaion King case completed

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Dash camera footage of Breaion King's arrest in June 2015. The officer here is grabbing King out of her car. (Austin Police Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police officers Bryan Richter and Patrick Spradlin are back on patrol after the conclusion of an Internal Affairs investigation about what happened the day Breaion King was slammed to the ground.

The widely seen dash camera video of the June 2015 incident shows King being thrown to the ground by Richter following a traffic stop in southeast Austin.

Officer Patrick Spradlin asked King in the back of the patrol car, “Why do you think so many people are afraid of black people?” He answers his own question by saying it’s because of “violent tendencies.”

Austin police said the findings of the Internal Affairs investigation are not available to the public. It’s unknown if they faced any disciplinary action.

A Travis County grand jury decided not to indict Richter for his use of force. Video released in October showed past use of force incidents involving the officer, who has charged more people with resisting arrest than any other APD officer in the past decade.

According to records reviewed by KXAN, Richter’s superiors often praised him for his work ethic and “uncanny” ability to ferret out felons. However, the reviews also show Richter led his region in “response to resistance.”

Spradlin’s civil service file includes commendations and positive annual reviews, in addition to some criticism.

 

