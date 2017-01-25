Homeowner to police impersonators: ‘If you don’t get off my property, I’m going to shoot you’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sudden pound and a knock at the door caught Craig Cammelot’s attention.

When he opened it, two unknown men were standing in his doorway demanding to come inside. The uninvited guests told Cammelot they were with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and that they needed to step inside his home to check on his welfare. Cammelot asked the men for documentation.

Suddenly one man flashed a badge, but the badge provided no details and gave no confirmation that they were officers. When Cammelot asked a second time for some form of identification, the men replied they didn’t have one.

“I said this is suspicious, I don’t like it. If you don’t get off my property, I’m going to shoot you,” said Cammelot.

The two men left. Cammelot called 911 and police determined no officers were dispatched to Cammelot’s house which sits near 21st Street and Dequincy Street.

During the confrontation, Cammelot says he kept his security door locked the entire time while talking to the two suspects. During an interview with 24-Hour News 8, Cammelot gave a tip he believed kept him from becoming a victim.

“Don’t open the door. Make sure you see ID. If the officer can not provide a badge or IMPD identification card. call 911,” said Cammelot.