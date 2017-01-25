Dallas teacher blackmailed for $28,000 to hide relationship with student

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) – A Dallas teacher was arrested after authorities discovered she had paid $28,000 to cover up a sexual relationship she had with a student.

According to KXAS, 27-year-old Thao Doan, a teacher at Quintanilla Middle School, began having sex with a student in July 2015. She said it began as conversations via text messaging and social media before she picked the boy up at his home and drove to a nearby park where they had sex.

Doan admitted they had sex numerous times in 2015. In January 2016, she said she began getting unknown messages demanding money or the person would tell police about her relationship with the student.

A parent contacted police when they noticed their child getting large amounts of money from Doan.

Doan is currently on leave from the school and was released from jail after paying an additional $25,000 in bond.

She admitted to police she had sex with the student a recently as December 2016.