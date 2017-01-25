Crockett High student accused of punching school monitor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old Crockett High School student is in jail accused of assaulting two school security monitors, including punching one in the face.

Austin Independent School District police say when a security monitor tried to detain Colton John Michael Bauer in the school’s walkway Tuesday afternoon, Bauer punched the 55-year-old monitor. When a second monitor tried to help, the student bit his pinky finger, police say. A school resource officer was finally able to place the student in handcuffs.

School officials say Bauer was originally in trouble for breaking a window in the life skills room and then taking off on his bicycle. When he came back to the school, that’s when the monitor tried to detain him.

Bauer is charged with two counts of assault on a public servant.