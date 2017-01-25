Crockett High student accused of punching school monitor

KXAN Staff Published:
Colton John Bauer (Austin Police Department)
Colton John Bauer (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old Crockett High School student is in jail accused of assaulting two school security monitors, including punching one in the face.

Austin Independent School District police say when a security monitor tried to detain Colton John Michael Bauer in the school’s walkway Tuesday afternoon, Bauer punched the 55-year-old monitor. When a second monitor tried to help, the student bit his pinky finger, police say. A school resource officer was finally able to place the student in handcuffs.

School officials say Bauer was originally in trouble for breaking a window in the life skills room and then taking off on his bicycle. When he came back to the school, that’s when the monitor tried to detain him.

Bauer is charged with two counts of assault on a public servant.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s