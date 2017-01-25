Construction on N. Lamar Blvd. at Rundberg Lane will cause delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the next few weeks, if you’re traveling on North Lamar Boulevard between Rundberg Lane and Rutland Drive, be prepared for delays as construction crews work on adding raised medians in the area. Over the next two weeks, construction will require closures to one lane in each direction on North Lamar Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The road improvements are all part of an effort to make one of Austin’s most dangerous intersections safer. Austin’s Transportation Department started work on the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane in November.

Three million dollars was allotted to add raised medians, accessible pedestrian ramps, new traffic signals and a reconstruction of the driveway near HEB. Traffic studies determined many of the crashes in the area stemmed from drivers making unprotected turns out of driveways onto the road.

This section of road is considered one of the five most dangerous intersections in Austin.