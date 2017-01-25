City’s ATX Music manager put on administrative leave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who runs the city’s music and entertainment division, ATX Music, is on administrative leave and under investigation.

Don Pitts heads an office of seven people that fosters the growth of Austin’s music industry.

City representatives won’t say why the City Auditor’s office is investigating him, or how long his administrative leave might last.

Pitts has worked for the city since 2010.

ATX Music focuses on job creation, talent export, trade development and industry revenue growth to spur the growth of local music industry infrastructure. They also serve as the staff liaison to the Austin Music Commission, which advises city council on music development issues.