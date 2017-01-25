Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ is getting his own store

WACO, TX (WCMH) – Chip Gaines, who stars in HGTV’s Fixer Upper along with his wife Joanna is getting his own store.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Chip’s store will open in one of the former cottonseed silos that sits on the couple’s Magnolia Market property.

Fedex Office also recently opened a kiosk in the Magnolia Market store so shoppers can ship purchases directly home.

A spokesperson told the Dallas News that the product selection is still being developed, but it will include more than the work shirts, hats and small tools currently available in Chip’s corner of the Magnolia Market store.