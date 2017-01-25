Caretaker missing after video captures her abusing 94-year-old Houston woman

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — Houston police are searching for the woman caught on camera abusing an elderly woman.

In the video, the 94-year-old woman is sitting in her chair when the caretaker comes into the room.

“Told you to stop feeding that dog that human food,” the caretaker, Brenda Floyd, 59, can be heard saying on the video.

Floyd can be seen continually hitting the elderly woman.

“She’s very frail, you can tell she’s scared and to have someone take advantage of her that way, and treat her that way, it’s completely uncalled for,” Deputy Chief Ray Schultz tells KPRC.

The family says they found Floyd on care.com, a network for caregivers that ranger from children, to elderly and even housekeeping.

A spokesperson for the website says they have closed Floyd’s account.

Schultz tells KPRC that it is important to know who’s in your home at all time and surveillance could be a valuable tool in the case against abuse. “This type of technology is good to have to see what’s going on at your house when you’re not there.”

Floyd is facing charges of assault or bodily injury to the elderly or disabled.