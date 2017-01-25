Bahorich reappointed Texas Board of Education chairwoman

Texas Board of Education member Donna Bahorich speaks during a meeting, Friday, July 18, 2014, in Austin, Texas. The board voted unanimously to allow its members to take privately-funded trips to such schools in other states, which critics say would lead to "junkets" and conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Board of Education member Donna Bahorich speaks during a meeting, Friday, July 18, 2014, in Austin, Texas. The board voted unanimously to allow its members to take privately-funded trips to such schools in other states, which critics say would lead to "junkets" and conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Praising her “exemplary leadership,” Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Houston Republican Donna Bahorich chairwoman of Texas’ sometimes controversial Board of Education.

Bahorich is less-outspoken then some board social conservatives, who long raised ideological objections when setting academic curriculums and approving textbooks.

That bloc of Republicans helped emphasize conservative ideals in past history curriculums and was wary of climate change science.

Such debates were less common since Bahorich was first appointed chairwoman in June 2015. Still, how Texas teaches the theory of evolution may be re-examined during an upcoming meeting on science curriculum in April.

Meanwhile, some classroom advocates objected to Bahorich for once choosing to home-school her three sons before later sending them to public school.

Bahorich’s nomination through February 2019 must be approved by a two-thirds Texas Senate vote.

