Austin Opera Presents The Daughter of the Regiment

Get set for another fantastic performace by the Austin opera. Brett Barnes is part of the talented cast of The Daughter of the Regiment and he joined us in the studio with more. The Daughter of the Regiment tells the story of Marie (Rachele Gilmore), the adoptive daughter of 1,500 soldiers of a French army regiment, the charming tomboy who has fallen in love with the handsome Tonio (René Barbera). Only by joining the regiment can the young local man be deemed fit by Marie’s “fathers” to win her hand. Meanwhile, the Marquise of Birkenfeld (Cindy Sadler) knows the truth of Marie’s aristocratic birth and seeks to sweep the ingénue away from her regimental family and introduce her to high society and a marriage befitting her rank. Tonio must prevail over his lowly station if he and Marie are to find their way to love, against a backdrop of bel canto pyrotechnics, including Tonio’s famous tenor aria, marked by nine perilous high C’s! The Austin Opera will present The Daughter of the Regiment at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on January 28th, February 2nd and February 5th. For Tickets and more information, call 512-610-7684 or go to AustinOpera.org.

