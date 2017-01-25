Anti-sex trafficking legislation gets support at Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Several groups are expected to meet at the Texas Capitol Wednesday to rally in support of legislation and that continues to make human trafficking a top priority.

Texas accounts for almost 10 percent of all trafficking calls received by the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, second only to California.

Eight groups, led by CHILDREN AT RISK, will be rallying in strong support of two of the eight bills this session.

The first is House Bill 269. It allows trafficking victims who’ve been convicted of prostitution to have their records sealed, if the court finds out that they were forced into prostitution.

And the second is House Bill 491. If passed, it would require people convicted of trafficking teens and children to register as sex offenders.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about one in five children who runaway are likely sex trafficking victims. And, Texas has more than ten thousand runaways every year.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. on the South steps of the Capitol.

KXAN’s Gigi Barnett is LIVE at the Capitol all morning long with a preview of what’s expected at the rally