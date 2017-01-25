A Whiskey Cocktail That Will Make You Flip

It’s not your average whiskey drink. Freedmen’s bartender Miles Coburn dropped by the set to mix up their Fiddler’s Flip cocktail with Amanda. It’s made with 1.5 oz Tullamore D.E.W., .75 oz Guinness Reduction, .75 oz Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 Egg White and 4 Dashes Smoked Almond Vanilla Bitters. It’s a libation that’s a true treat. Freedmen’s is located 2402 San Gabriel Street. Check them out at freedmensbar.com or call them at 512-220-0953 for more information on their menu and hours.

