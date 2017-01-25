A Twist On A Traditional Jewish Treat

You might have enjoyed a giant black and white cookie served at many Jewish bakeries, but Amy Kritzer of What Jew Wanna Eat has given it her own fun twist. Raspberries bring new color and new taste to this classic cookie, and it’s fun to frost! This is a recipe from her latest cookbook, Sweet Noshings.

Black and Pink Cookies from Sweet Noshings

• For cookies

• ½ cup or 1 stick (113 g) unsalted butter, softened

• 1 cup (100 g) granulated sugar

• 1 egg, at room temperature

• ½ cup (115 g) sour cream

• 1 vanilla bean, scraped (or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract)

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

• 2¼ cups (254 g) cake flour

• ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

Bake 15 minutes.

For frostings

• 1 cup (110 g) fresh raspberries

• ⅓ cup (80 ml) water

• 1 tablespoon corn syrup

• 4 cups (452 g) powdered sugar

• 4 ounces (114 g) unsweetened chocolate, chopped

