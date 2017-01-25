A Great Tool for Workouts On the Go

Whether you are at home or on a vacation, you can always find a way to get in a great workout. Kim Eagle stopped by the studio today to share one of her favorite exercise products, the resistance tube. This tube gave us a workout that was not only incredibly effective, but can also be done anywhere. The perfect solution to make sure you have zero excuses when it comes to working out.

Check out the following moves we did on Studio 512 and then give this workout a try!

(Always check with a doctor before trying any new exercise routine. Never do a move that causes pain or that you don’t understand).

Warm Up: 5 minutes (marching & jumping jacks)

Bicep Curls with Exercise Tube (3 sets of 10-12 reps)

Cardio: Jump Overs (1 minute)

Tricep Extensions with Exercise Tube (2 sets of 8-10 on right arm; 2 sets of 8-10 on left arm)

Cardio: Fast Feet Up/Back (1 Minute)

Squats with Exercise Tube: (3 sets of 10-12 reps)

Cardio: Jumping Jacks with Tube

Shoulder Press with Exercise Tube (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Cool Down and Stretch!

You can train with Kim by heading to earnthatbody.com.

You can also find her on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram and Pinterest.

Her handle is @earnthatbody”