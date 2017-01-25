5 Great Reads You Won’t Want to Miss

By Published:
01-25-17-bookpeople

It’s a mysterious and interesting gathering of literature lining the shelves of BookPeople these days. Demi Marshall dropped by to tell us what they have going on, and share some of her newly release favorites.

Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity by Carlo Rovelli

True South: Henry Hampton and “Eyes on the Prize,” the Landmark Television Series That Reframed the Civil Rights Movement by Jon Else

PRICE FOR THEIR POUND OF FLESH by Daina Berry (event at BookPeople on Friday, Jan 27 at 7PM)

The Fifth Petal by Brunonia Barry

The You I’ve Never Known by Ellen Hopkins (event at BookPeople on Friday, February 3 at 7PM)

Book People is on north Lamar. Go to bookpeople.com for more on what they have in store and their calendar of events and appearances.
You can also call 512-472-5050.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s