5 Great Reads You Won’t Want to Miss

It’s a mysterious and interesting gathering of literature lining the shelves of BookPeople these days. Demi Marshall dropped by to tell us what they have going on, and share some of her newly release favorites.

Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity by Carlo Rovelli

True South: Henry Hampton and “Eyes on the Prize,” the Landmark Television Series That Reframed the Civil Rights Movement by Jon Else

PRICE FOR THEIR POUND OF FLESH by Daina Berry (event at BookPeople on Friday, Jan 27 at 7PM)

The Fifth Petal by Brunonia Barry

The You I’ve Never Known by Ellen Hopkins (event at BookPeople on Friday, February 3 at 7PM)

Book People is on north Lamar. Go to bookpeople.com for more on what they have in store and their calendar of events and appearances.

You can also call 512-472-5050.