16-year-old girl sexually assaulted at ACC campus library

Jonathan Aldaco police booking photo (Austin Police Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was charged with indecency with a child after, police determined, he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Austin Community College library on Monday.

According to a police affidavit, Jonathan Aldaco, 22, approached the girl Monday afternoon in the library of the Riverside campus of ACC.

According to the victim, Aldaco, who she did not know, had been following her since 1:30 p.m. As she was sitting in the back of the library, Aldaco began to talk to her and eventually kissed her on the forehead and made an attempt to kiss her on the lips. He grabbed her in a bear hug that made her unable to escape. She told police he also touched her crotch, all actions that were unsolicited by her. After the assault, Aldaco left the area.

The victim sought help from an officer but, not knowing who Aldaco was, could only identify him as a Hispanic male in his late twenties. Dean of Campus Student Services Ruth Reinhart pointed officers in the the direction of Aldaco, who was in the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on campus at 2:25 p.m.

Officers reviewed campus surveillance footage that showed the entire sexual assault and matched clothing Aldaco was wearing to what was on the video. They also showed the victim a picture of him and she confirmed that they had the right person.

Aldaco admitted to police what he did, but attempted to call the victim his friend. It was quickly established she was not. He told police he knew it was wrong and that he “f****d up.”

Aldaco was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $40,000 bond. Jail records do not show him as a current inmate.

 

