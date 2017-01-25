129 jobs coming as Georgetown gets Holt Cat facility

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Georgetown is expecting an influx of $13 million over ten years and 129 new jobs when the largest Holt Cat retail location in the past 30 years hits the area.

Holt Cat, a Caterpillar equipment dealer, will build their new 60,000-square-foot facility at 2101 Airport Road near the intersection of Lakeway Drive and I-35. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Georgetown City Council approved the agreement at the January 24 meeting. The city agreed to rebate $1.5 million in taxes if the company meets expectations in five years.

Infrastructure improvements are expected to be done in the area, including an expansion of Airport Road and a wastewater line along IH-35. The improvements will also allow for future commercial developments.

Holt Cat expects to hire specialized heavy-equipment mechanics as well as administrative, sales and marketing positions with an average salary of $48,500.