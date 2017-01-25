$10K reward issued for hundreds of missing salamanders

Related Coverage Endangered salamander lawsuit could delay MoPac project

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is offering a $10,000 reward for information related to salamanders that have gone missing from the San Marcos National Fish Hatchery and Technology Center.

On Nov. 25, 2016 USFWS was made aware that 253 Texas Blind Salamanders and 110 San Marcos Salamanders were missing from the San Marcos facility. The department is now trying to determine if the salamanders were stolen or possibly eaten by another animal.

The Texas Blind Salamander, an endangered species, is a rare cave-dwelling amphibian native to San Marcos, specifically the San Marcos Pool of the Edwards Aquifer. The salamander is approximately five inches long and has blood-red external gills for absorbing oxygen from the water.

The reward will be issued if the missing salamanders are determined to be a criminal act and the information provided leads to the criminal conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the missing salamanders is urged to contact USFWS at 210-681-8419. Callers may remain anonymous.

