WATCH: Funeral of Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The funeral service for U.S. Navy Capt. Eugene Cernan is underway at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. The former astronaut will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin during a private burial service with full military honors, Tuesday.

Cernan died Jan. 16 at the age of 82. He was the commander of what would be the last mission to moon, Apollo 17, having the distinction of being the last astronaut to leave footprints on the lunar surface.

Cernan’s death comes a little more than a month after the death of astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth.

He began his NASA service after being one of 14 astronauts selected in October 1963 on the Gemini IX mission. During the 3-day flight in June 1966, Cernan became the second American to walk in space.

“I was born in 1934, in WWII and there were no astronauts. Going to the moon was Buck Rogers. All I wanted to do was fly airplanes off of aircraft carriers. Those unsung heroes in WWII were making flying machines do the impossible. I wanted to do that,” Cernan told KXAN in 2015.