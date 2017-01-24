Video: Wrong-way driver zooms past Santa Fe patrol cars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way on a highway in New Mexico around 2:30 a.m. last week, driving right past deputies.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bernardino Jimenez, 59, for aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

A report says Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Deputies followed the car for about a mile before surrounding it and forcing it to slow to a stop. They say Jimenez admitted to drinking, but he didn’t seem to see anything

wrong with his driving.

“Do you realize that you’re on the wrong way of the highway?” a deputy asked.

“No,” Jimenez responded with a shrug.

During field sobriety tests, video shows Jimenez losing his balance and stumbling. There was a reason for his unsteady stance, he told deputies.

“You know, I’m going uphill,” Jimenez said. “You think I be, like, a little bit level. I mean, I’m just asking.”

“Okay it is. It is level,” a deputy responded.

His breath test results were .19 and .18, more than double the legal limit.

It was a first-offense DWI charge for Jimenez. He was released from jail after a day.

Deputies seized his car, taking it to the Sheriff’s Office.