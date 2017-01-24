Travis Central Appraisal website temporarily downed by users

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis Central Appraisal District’s website was downed temporarily Tuesday by two users.

Marya Crigler, chief appraiser for the district, said two users tried to bulk download information on 424,000 property parcels at the same time. The district’s IT department was able to identify the IP addresses of the users involved and blocked them.

Crigler said they don’t know who was accessing the website or their motivations. She says the issue was resolved within 10 minutes of the district being notified at around 1:30 p.m.

“Our data on our website is strictly for viewing purposes, so there was no impact to any property owner,” Crigler said, adding no confidential information was compromised or available through the website.

She says anyone who wants data in bulk can contact the appraisal district directly.