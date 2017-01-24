Travis Central Appraisal website temporarily downed by users

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Travis Central Appraisal District website (Website Photo)
Travis Central Appraisal District website (Website Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis Central Appraisal District’s website was downed temporarily Tuesday by two users.

Marya Crigler, chief appraiser for the district, said two users tried to bulk download information on 424,000 property parcels at the same time. The district’s IT department was able to identify the IP addresses of the users involved and blocked them.

Crigler said they don’t know who was accessing the website or their motivations. She says the issue was resolved within 10 minutes of the district being notified at around 1:30 p.m.

“Our data on our website is strictly for viewing purposes, so there was no impact to any property owner,” Crigler said, adding no confidential information was compromised or available through the website.

She says anyone who wants data in bulk can contact the appraisal district directly.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s