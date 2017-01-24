Thousands expected at school choice rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands are expected to rally on the South Steps of the State Capitol Tuesday morning in support of expanding the state’s school choice program to include a private school choice program. Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are expected to speak in favor of upcoming legislation that would use tax dollars to help parents pay for private, religious or home school options.

This is similar legislation Patrick pushed for during the last legislative session but after passing in the Senate it didn’t get anywhere in the House. Critics argued it would take tax dollars away from public schools and into private ones. This year there’s a new proposal, creating an education savings account. Under this program the state would give taxpayer money directly to parents through a debit card to cover approved education expenses like private school tuition or home schooling materials.

“We know when parents have more educational choice not only does educational satisfaction increase but academic outcomes increase as well and not just those enrolled in a private school choice program but academic outcomes improve for all students,” says Randan Steinhauser, Texas Advisor for National School Choice Week.

Opponents of the plan say there’s no accountability for how that money would truly be spent and it takes away from the goal of fixing the school finance system.

“The moment you take away public dollars and public resources that benefit the entire community that’s when it impacts not just your individual children but the entire community and the whole purpose of having a quality public school system is to ensure we have a collective good of the entire community,” says Noel Candelarin, President of the Texas State Teachers Association.

The School Choice rally begins at the State Capitol at 10a.m. Organizers are expecting 4,000 people to attend.

KXAN’s Kate Weidaw will have updates from the Capitol all morning long on KXAN News Today.