All clear for ACC Eastview after shots fired near campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alert went out to Austin Community College students warning of shots fired near the Eastview campus, Tuesday evening. An “all clear” was sent out to students at around 6:23 p.m. ACC police will remain on campus to offer any assistance needed.

Austin police officers were called to Thompson Street in east Austin at around 5:07 p.m. after someone reported a man in an apartment complex firing a gun into the air.

The college said the first suspect is a black male, wearing a red shirt and black pants. A second armed suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, with a tattoo on his neck.

Both were reported running away from campus.

