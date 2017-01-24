All clear for ACC Eastview after shots fired near campus

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Austin Community College (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin Community College (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alert went out to Austin Community College students warning of shots fired near the Eastview campus, Tuesday evening. An “all clear” was sent out to students at around 6:23 p.m. ACC police will remain on campus to offer any assistance needed.

Austin police officers were called to Thompson Street in east Austin at around 5:07 p.m. after someone reported a man in an apartment complex firing a gun into the air.

The college said the first suspect is a black male, wearing a red shirt and black pants. A second armed suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, with a tattoo on his neck.

Both were reported running away from campus.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s