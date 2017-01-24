Robbery suspects steal $1,000 worth of DVDs from New Braunfels HEB

New Braunfels HEB Plus robbery suspects
New Braunfels HEB Plus robbery suspects (Courtesy: New Braunfels Police)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police are asking for help finding two robbery suspects who stole more than $1,000 worth of DVDs from HEB.

From Jan. 19 through 21, a man and women took numerous “high dollar” DVDs and Blu-Rays from the HEB Plus on the 2600 block of North Interstate 35. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects and now police need help identifying them.

The man is described by police as white with brown hair and a goatee. The woman is white with dirty blonde hair and glasses. They were spotted in a black 2013 Ford Escape.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest or indictment. If you have information about the suspects you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.

