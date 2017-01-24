Remaining Austin ride-sharing companies all in compliance with code

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Eight remaining ride-sharing companies in Austin are currently in code compliance with nearly 200 drivers rejected due to background checks, according to city memo.

As of December 2016, 8,343 drivers completed a background check and 197 people were not allowed to drive based on Council approved disqualifying offenses.

According to the memo, to qualify for code compliance, a ride-sharing company must have met an 85 percent requirement by December 1 2016.

The next cutoff for compliance is February 1 with a 99 percent requirement.

Prospective drivers who were denied a permit, only 2.2 percent of applicants, are able to appeal. As of January 12, only 11 people have attempted to appeal.