Often above capacity, Austin Animal Center adding 44 more kennels

Austin Animal Center takes in 150 lost pets during a storm in May 2016. (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With an annual intake of 17,000 animals, the Austin Animal Center is often operating at or above capacity. Starting this week, the shelter will undergo a $5.9 million renovation that will include new adoption kennels, new adoption visitation rooms and more exercise and play yards.

In its 2016 annual report, the Austin Animal Center says “despite having a challenging year of weather events that led to periods of high intake of pets,” the agency was able to achieve a record 97 percent live outcome rate. Austin is the largest No Kill community in the country since 2011.

“No animals lost their lives due to lack of space or other resources,” said Chief Animal Services Officer Tawny Hammond in her yearly report.

Currently, the shelter has 323 public kennels. With the new addition, the shelter will add 44 more kennels.

The shelter says 7,886 pets were adopted in 2016, which is a record for the shelter and about 500 more than the previous year.

The upgrades will also include additional visitor parking and improvements to storm drainage. Due to the construction, the city is reminding visitors to pay close attention to construction signs as they will change frequently with the renovations of the campus.

