Man who moved to Austin week before ID’d as Draper’s Cove drowning victim

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — A man who had just moved to Austin with his family has been identified as the body recovered from Draper’s Cove on January 19.

According to an investigation, Cody May, 31, from West Haven, Connecticut, died while making his way to his children who were playing on a raft near the shoreline. While walking to meet them, he stepped into deep water.

A fisherman who had been nearby saw May struggling and calling for help and attempted to assist. He was unsuccessful. According to investigators, May was unable to grab a flotation device thrown to him and went under, never to resurface.

His body was recovered the following day in 12 feet of water.

May and his family moved to Austin a week before his death.