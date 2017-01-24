Man tries to break into Round Rock pharmacy via drive-thru window

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are looking for a man who pried open a drive-thru window to break into a Round Rock pharmacy earlier this month.

Police were called to the Quick Pharmacy at 701 E. Palm Valley Blvd., near the intersection with Sunrise Road, at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a report of an attempted burglary.

Video surveillance showed the suspect and a gray, 2-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota Scion, parked in front of the building during daytime hours. Officers did not say if anything was stolen from the pharmacy.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his location is asked to call Round Rock Police Detective Peterson at 512-671-2711.

You can also call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-253-7867. Submit anonymous crime tips using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.