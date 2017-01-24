PHOTOS: Fort Hood soldiers teach Williamson County students flag etiquette

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) – Some Williamson County fourth and fifth graders got an intense lesson in flag etiquette from some of the nation’s bravest on Friday.

Florence Elementary School was visited by five U.S. Army Operational Test Command soldiers from Fort Hood as part of the Adopt-a-School program.

“Sometimes, you get tasked. You don’t get asked. You get tasked,” said said Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Neal. “That’s what we say in the Army. And, you know what? I know every one of us would come back next week if they let us.”

Principal Kay Bradford said the children were managing in their duties to raise and low and fold the flag but they just weren’t doing it properly.

“The Soldiers did an absolute fantastic job talking about the responsibility of Soldiers, the meaning behind the flag, and why we honor the flag,” said Bradford. “We’re ready for it now. It’s a wonderful partnership to have with these Soldiers.”

Bradford said she used two students to handle flag duties, but after the training, she decided to have four.

Sgt. 1st Class Benito Santos (left), and Sgt. 1st Class Jay Alan Ottinger, both research development test and evaluation (RDT&E) non-commissioned officers with Operational Test Command’s Maneuver Test Directorate (MTD), show how to fold a flag during flag etiquette training for fifth-graders at Florence Elementary School, Florence Texas, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Courtesy: U.S. Army)
Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Neal, a research development test and evaluation non-commissioned officer in Operational Test Command’s Maneuver Test Directorate, fields a question during flag etiquette training at Florence Elementary School, Florence Texas, on Jan. 20, 2017 (US Army)
Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Neal, a research development test and evaluation non-commissioned officer in Operational Test Command’s Maneuver Test Directorate, shows Florence Elementary School students how to tuck in edges and corners to get the best flag fold during flag etiquette training at Florence Elementary School, Florence Texas, on Jan. 20, 2017. (US Army)
Sgt. 1st Class Benito Santos, a research development test and evaluation non-commissioned officer in Operational Test Command’s Maneuver Test Directorate, trains fifth-graders how to unfold the flag at Florence Elementary School, Florence Texas, on Jan. 20, 2017. (US Army)
