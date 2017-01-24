Ex-child psychiatrist in prison for sexual assault sued for $1 million

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dr. Charles Fischer was sentenced in November to 40 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges of sexual assault of a child. Now, one of his victims has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by a John Doe, says Fischer was responsible for their care at the Austin State Hospital in 2003. During that time, Doe alleges Fischer exposed himself and touched their genitals and forced them to touch his.

Prosecutors argued Fischer took advantage of his young, mentally ill patients and his authority over them as their psychiatrist, to prey on the most vulnerable of victims.

As many as 11 accusers were identified to possibly testify against the ex-psychiatrist. The first of the victims was the only witness to take the stand on Oct. 25. The victim, now 29-years-old, testified that when he was 16, Dr. Fischer molested him on various occasions during therapy sessions in his office at the hospital.

Fischer was fired from the Austin State Hospital in 2011 when the accusations surfaced. His attorneys denied the allegations, saying many of Fischer’s patients suffered from “sexual identity issues,” which made him a target.