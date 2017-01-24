Ex-child psychiatrist in prison for sexual assault sued for $1 million

KXAN Staff Published:
Charles Fischer after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child. Nov. 16, 2016 (KXAN Photo)
Charles Fischer after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child. Nov. 16, 2016 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dr. Charles Fischer was sentenced in November to 40 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges of sexual assault of a child. Now, one of his victims has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed by a John Doe, says Fischer was responsible for their care at the Austin State Hospital in 2003. During that time, Doe alleges Fischer exposed himself and touched their genitals and forced them to touch his.

Prosecutors argued Fischer took advantage of his young, mentally ill patients and his authority over them as their psychiatrist, to prey on the most vulnerable of victims.

As many as 11 accusers were identified to possibly testify against the ex-psychiatrist. The first of the victims was the only witness to take the stand on Oct. 25. The victim, now 29-years-old, testified that when he was 16, Dr. Fischer molested him on various occasions during therapy sessions in his office at the hospital.

Fischer was fired from the Austin State Hospital in 2011 when the accusations surfaced. His attorneys denied the allegations, saying many of Fischer’s patients suffered from “sexual identity issues,” which made him a target.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s