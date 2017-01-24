Community mourns San Antonio mall shooting victim

Related Coverage 2 suspects jailed in deadly San Antonio mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI) – As police were making the second arrest on Monday in this weekend’s deadly jewelry store robbery at a San Antonio, Texas mall, the local community was in mourning for the man who lost his life trying to stop the robbers.

42-year-old Jon Murphy was at Kay Jeweler’s with his wife getting their wedding rings cleaned when he was killed.

Police say Murphy tried to stop two men who stormed into the jewelry store trying to rob it.

“Jon was a good man, he would do anything for other people,” said Murphy’s aunt, Sara Nunnelee.

Authorities believe that the two suspects in custody were the only people involved in this incident.

