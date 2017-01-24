City looks to east Austin parks as alternative event spaces

Kylie-Mcgivern_Web_Headshot By Published:
Fun Fun Fun Fest 2015 at Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)
Fun Fun Fun Fest 2015 at Auditorium Shores. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to be one of the hottest locations to host events and festivals, the city of Austin is looking at making sure the Parks Department can keep up with the wear and tear on park grounds.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council will decide whether to approve the Parkland Events Task Force’s final report, which recommends the number of events at Auditorium/Vic Mathias Shores, Zilker Park and Festival Beach be reduced. The idea, according to the report, is to “achieve a better balance between events and public access to these parks.” Currently, Auditorium Shores plays host to 12 events, Zilker Park hosts seven events and Fiesta Gardens hosts 14 events.

The task force looked at the events and how many days the events were at the particular location. The group is recommending a cap on how many days the actual park is used for various events.

In order to ensure neighborhoods in east Austin have opportunities for cultural and neighborhood-oriented events, the task force identified Bolm Road Park, John Trevino, Jr. Park, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Park as potential event sites.

Austin City Council created the Parkland Events Task Force in the summer of 2015 to develop ways to keep the three busiest parks in Austin “for the citizens of Austin to enjoy and that the parks are preserved and enhanced for future generations of Austinites and visitors to experience and enjoy.”

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern is meeting with the co-chairs of the task force to learn more on what resources would have to be devoted to the east Austin sites to make venues possible.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s