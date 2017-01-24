City looks to east Austin parks as alternative event spaces

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin continues to be one of the hottest locations to host events and festivals, the city of Austin is looking at making sure the Parks Department can keep up with the wear and tear on park grounds.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council will decide whether to approve the Parkland Events Task Force’s final report, which recommends the number of events at Auditorium/Vic Mathias Shores, Zilker Park and Festival Beach be reduced. The idea, according to the report, is to “achieve a better balance between events and public access to these parks.” Currently, Auditorium Shores plays host to 12 events, Zilker Park hosts seven events and Fiesta Gardens hosts 14 events.

The task force looked at the events and how many days the events were at the particular location. The group is recommending a cap on how many days the actual park is used for various events.

In order to ensure neighborhoods in east Austin have opportunities for cultural and neighborhood-oriented events, the task force identified Bolm Road Park, John Trevino, Jr. Park, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Park as potential event sites.

Austin City Council created the Parkland Events Task Force in the summer of 2015 to develop ways to keep the three busiest parks in Austin “for the citizens of Austin to enjoy and that the parks are preserved and enhanced for future generations of Austinites and visitors to experience and enjoy.”

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern is meeting with the co-chairs of the task force to learn more on what resources would have to be devoted to the east Austin sites to make venues possible.