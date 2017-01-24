Central Texas doctors see alarming spike in flu cases

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Central Texas doctors are seeing a surge in flu cases.

At Baylor Scott & White three weeks ago, doctors reported 63 cases of the flu. This past week that number jumped to 150 cases. Doctors are mainly treating the influenza A strain. “It’s concerning,” said Dr. Goddy Corpuz, pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White Cedar Park Clinic. “We don’t know if this is the actual peak, we will know in hindsight, weeks later.”

Dr. Corpuz believes the recent cold snap may be to blame. He also said it’s not too late to get a flu shot, “It heightens your immune system to where you get a better response and you have lesser symptoms.”

Jerry Pinataro brought in his 14 month old to be treated for an ear infection. He’s grateful it’s not the flu, “Everyone in our family has had the flu shot as well as I know our kids actually had the flu shot booster, because I know it has been pretty horrible this year,” said Pinataro.

KXAN checked with a number of pharmacies and there is no shortage of the vaccine, but Randalls is sending a more direct message. When you call the pharmacy a recording can be heard saying, “The Centers for Disease Control has reported that the flu is widespread in the area. If you have not already had your flu shot now is the time to stop by the pharmacy to protect yourself.” Customers are also getting texts reminding them that the flu shot is their best protection.

Doctors say the peak of flu season varies, but it can hit as late as March. The Texas Department of State Health Services doesn’t track flu cases, but flu deaths among children are reported and so far this year there have been none.