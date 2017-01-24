Austin joins Big Jump Project to increase city cyclists

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin is now one of an elite group of 10 cities working towards the goal of increasing bicyclists.

Austin was selected as a member of the ‘Big Jump Project’ by nationally recognized PeopleforBikes. The initiative aims to achieve a ‘big jump’ in the number of people biking the city’s central core.

“Biking helps our city in so many ways – household affordability, low-carbon mobility, community health and competitive attractiveness as a world-class city,” said Mayor Steve Adler. “It’s not about what we can do for bikes – it’s about what bikes can do for Austin.”

The project will leverage infrastructure, motivational outreach, education and engagement to boost cycling in ways that meet people’s daily travel needs.

The main goal of the ‘jump’ is to rapidly build high-comfort bike routes and network them. Austin’s master plan for bikes, adopted in 2014, aims to do just that.

PeopleForBikes and the 10 selected cities – which includes New York, Los Angeles, California, Tucson, Arizona, Memphis and Tennessee – will mutually support one another toward achieving the goal.