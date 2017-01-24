AISD calls for reaction to proposed master plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin ISD needs your help with the district’s new master plan. Your input will influence the urban education of tomorrow.

Public meetings are being held about the decision to modernize 130 Austin school campuses. What that means differs from school to school.

The plan is to address the worst schools first with upgrades. The district has set a 20-25 year time frame.

“We have a lot of schools that are crumbling, a lot of roofs that need replacing, a lot of infrastructure that needs to be fixed,” said Leticia Caballero of the Facility & Bond Planning Advisory Committee. “We have a lot of schools that need modernizing. They don’t have wifi or they don’t have the latest technology available. Our whole goal is to bring all of those facilities or each facility into a better spot.”

There are some challenges beyond maintenance. For example, Maplewood is heavily over-enrolled. It sits near Campbell, one of the districts most under-enrolled. AISD is considering dual campus sharing or grade splitting the two and sharing an attendance boundary.

Upcoming Meeting Locations:

6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 McCallum High School Cafeteria, 5600 Sunshine Drive

6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 Crockett High School Cafeteria, 5601 Manchaca Road

6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy Cafeteria, 7414 Johnny Morris Road

6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 Martin Middle School Cafeteria, 1601 Haskell St.

6-8 p.m. Feb. 1 Burnet Middle School Cafeteria, 8401 Hathaway Drive

6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 Gorzycki Middle School Cafeteria, 7412 W. Slaughter Lane