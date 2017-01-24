After 60 years, El Gallo closing its doors on South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only a handful of restaurants can say they’ve been in Austin before Interstate 35, and one of them is closing its doors this weekend.

El Gallo first opened on South Congress Avenue in 1957 by Abraham and Maria Kennedy. Years later, their children took over the business. The restaurant has seen its own growth over the past few decades, but the city around it is growing much faster.

“We’ve only raised prices a quarter — one quarter in five years,” said Abel Kennedy, who runs the restaurant. “That doesn’t cover a double in property taxes, utilities, payroll, cost of goods.”

Abel says despite expenses going up year after year, they’re one of the lucky businesses. The family owns the property, and hasn’t had to worry about rent going up. But still, they decided it was the right time to close, before being forced out of business.

“I’m going to miss my customers, and, I was going to say my family, because my customers and employees are my family,” said Abel. “I wish the powers at be would recognize 20 families depend on businesses like mine here for their income, family income.”

It’s a problem the Austin Chamber of Commerce hears often from its member businesses.

“We had 250 executive meetings last year and we asked them, what are the inhibitors to their job creation here in Austin. And overwhelming we heard affordability is the challenge,” said Drew Scheberle, senior vice president of policy at the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Scheberle says affordability must be a priority for the city in 2017. “There’s no doubt that property taxes are getting higher, and it’s due to insufficient supply and it’s also due to a state property tax on schools that’s going to take $1.1 billion out of Austin’s economy in the next two years,” said Scheberle.

He says at the city level, Austin needs to update CodeNEXT in order to anticipate and plan for growth.

“We need a code that’s going to allow for 150,000 people or 15,000 a year to buy homes. We also need to be able to have enough business space that we don’t see skyrocketing rents, we don’t see skyrocketing property taxes. So we need to be able to plan better, anticipate better,” said Scheberle. So restaurants that helped lay the city’s foundation can live on it its future.