6 things you’ll miss if Obamacare is repealed

WASHINGTON D.C. (KASW) — With Obamacare near the chopping block, here are 6 things you will miss if it is repealed.

President Trump is holding up his promise to remove the Affordable Care Act. Trump signed an executive order to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Future healthcare plans have yet to be fleshed out so it remains unclear what parts of Obamacare will stay. Here are 6 things you’ll miss if Obamacare is ended.

1. You can’t be charged more based on health status or gender.

2. Well-women visits, birth control, and free annual wellness visits

3. Insurance companies can’t drop you when you are sick or for making a mistake on your application.

4. Preventive coverage taken care of with no out-of-pocket costs

5. The 80/20 rule and rate review provision help to keep insurers honest and keep rates down.

6. Staying on their parent’s plan until age 26.