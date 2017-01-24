19-year-old Georgetown bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are trying to find out who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist in Georgetown between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Georgetown police say Thomas (Tommy) Ketterhagen’s was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday. When he didn’t return home that evening, his family reported him missing. On Tuesday morning, his mother found his body in the 2300 block of Patriot Way.

Investigators believe Ketterhagen was struck by a vehicle that might be blue, however, they say there is very little additional evidence that was left at the scene. Police believe Ketterhagen was hit sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Ketterhagen’s Facebook, he is an avid cyclist.

If you have any information on the crash, please Detective Kirby Shoemake at 512.930.8491 or kirby.shoemake@georgetown.org.