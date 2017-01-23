We’re giving away a four-pack of tickets to see Ballet Austin’s production of Belle Redux — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Register below for your chance to win! You can find all of the details in the Official Contest Rules.
From Ballet Austin:
Following its critically acclaimed debut to sell-out audiences in 2015, Stephen Mills brings this contemporary ballet back in time for Valentine’s Day. A dark and sexy retelling of the centuries-old tale, Beauty & the Beast, this innovative work draws inspiration from film noir and haute couture. The characters you remember search for love and acceptance while performing against a visually stunning digital backdrop created by Set and Costume Designer Michael Raiford. Austin composer Graham Reynolds contributes a powerfully romantic score, blending classical instruments with industrial sounds. Indulge in this exquisite dance work… and the chance to explore the real beauty and beast within.
Win tickets to Ballet Austin’s Belle Redux
