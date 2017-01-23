Win tickets to Ballet Austin’s Belle Redux

We’re giving away a four-pack of tickets to see Ballet Austin’s production of Belle Redux — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Register below for your chance to win! You can find all of the details in the Official Contest Rules.



From Ballet Austin:

Following its critically acclaimed debut to sell-out audiences in 2015, Stephen Mills brings this contemporary ballet back in time for Valentine’s Day. A dark and sexy retelling of the centuries-old tale, Beauty & the Beast, this innovative work draws inspiration from film noir and haute couture. The characters you remember search for love and acceptance while performing against a visually stunning digital backdrop created by Set and Costume Designer Michael Raiford. Austin composer Graham Reynolds contributes a powerfully romantic score, blending classical instruments with industrial sounds. Indulge in this exquisite dance work… and the chance to explore the real beauty and beast within.

