Things you can control in Retirement Planning



“We focus so much of our time on things that we can’t control, the stock market, rising costs of health care and interest rates going up,” but it’s time to focus on the aspects of retirement planning you can control, retirement planning expert Chris Heerlein says.

If you want to retire successfully, you’ve got to get a handle on risk, investments positioned so that you don’t pay taxes you don’t need to pay and a legitimate strategy for Social Security.

If you’re interested in learning more or getting a free copy of “Own Your Retirement,” email retire@reapfinancial.com.