Teenager crushed to death by backhoe in San Antonio

By Published:
FILE - Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook Photo)
FILE - Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook Photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A construction foreman described as “careless” by an employee crushed a 19-year-old woman with a backhoe in San Antonio on Monday, resulting in her death.

Bexar County deputies were called to the 13700 block of Potranco Road, on the city’s far west side. Deputies say the foreman didn’t see the woman, identified as Destiny Rodriguez, inside a dig site when he dropped the backhoe bucket on top of her, according to the San Antonio Express-News. 

The newspaper says Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, while the foreman was hospitalized for shock. About two dozen family members then came to the construction site and “wept in each other’s arms and grieved for Rodriguez,” the Express-News reported.

The victim’s sister said she was injured only last week when the same foreman allegedly hit her leg with a backhoe. An employee at the construction site said the foreman is “always careless.”

Last week near Round Rock, a man was thrown when his backhoe hit a bump. He was then run over and killed by his own backhoe while working north of the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 620.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s