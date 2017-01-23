Teenager crushed to death by backhoe in San Antonio

Related Coverage Man dies after being thrown, run over by his own backhoe

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A construction foreman described as “careless” by an employee crushed a 19-year-old woman with a backhoe in San Antonio on Monday, resulting in her death.

Bexar County deputies were called to the 13700 block of Potranco Road, on the city’s far west side. Deputies say the foreman didn’t see the woman, identified as Destiny Rodriguez, inside a dig site when he dropped the backhoe bucket on top of her, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The newspaper says Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, while the foreman was hospitalized for shock. About two dozen family members then came to the construction site and “wept in each other’s arms and grieved for Rodriguez,” the Express-News reported.

The victim’s sister said she was injured only last week when the same foreman allegedly hit her leg with a backhoe. An employee at the construction site said the foreman is “always careless.”

Last week near Round Rock, a man was thrown when his backhoe hit a bump. He was then run over and killed by his own backhoe while working north of the intersection of State Highway 45 and FM 620.