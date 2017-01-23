Tax filing season begins Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting electronic tax returns and processing paper returns Monday as tax season begins.

More than 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

The filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 18 since the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in D.C.

However, the IRS expects about 15 million taxpayers will have their refunds delayed this year.

A new law means the IRS is required to hold refunds claiming the Earned Income tax credit and additional child tax credit until February 15.

They say its to help prevent fraud.

Need help getting your taxes done? Thousands of low-income Austin families can count on a program from Foundation Communities to to help them prepare their taxes for free.

Last year, the non-profit organization helped file 20,000 tax returns.