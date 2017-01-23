Roddick going into Tennis Hall of Fame

(AP) Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2003, file photo, Andy Roddick, of the United States, holds the trophy after his 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero to win the men's final at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Roddick and Kim Clijsters have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2003, file photo, Andy Roddick, of the United States, holds the trophy after his 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero to win the men's final at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Roddick and Kim Clijsters have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Both were briefly ranked No. 1 and won the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles — the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 — along with two major doubles titles.

Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Roddick won 32 career singles titles. His most famous match might be a loss. He lost an epic five set match against Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon final. Roddick retired in 2012 and lives in Austin with his wife, model and actress Brooklyn Decker and their son.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall on Monday: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.

Roddick, Kalkman-van den Bosch and Flink were scheduled to participate in a ceremony at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The full class will be inducted at the hall on July 22.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s