Roddick going into Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Both were briefly ranked No. 1 and won the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles — the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 — along with two major doubles titles.

Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Roddick won 32 career singles titles. His most famous match might be a loss. He lost an epic five set match against Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon final. Roddick retired in 2012 and lives in Austin with his wife, model and actress Brooklyn Decker and their son.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall on Monday: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.

Roddick, Kalkman-van den Bosch and Flink were scheduled to participate in a ceremony at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The full class will be inducted at the hall on July 22.