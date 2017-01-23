Pedestrian hit on I-35 flyover ramp dies several days later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was hit while trying to cross Interstate 35 earlier this month died from his injuries, police say.

Austin police say the crash happened on Wednesday, Jan. 11 just before 7 a.m. Initial information indicates a driver in a Chevrolet pickup truck was going northbound on I-35, which then turns into the exit ramp of US 290 East. As the driver was entering the ramp, a pedestrian, identified as Andrew Chetwood, 24, tried to cross and was hit. The driver did stop to help the pedestrian.

Chetwood was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.

In 2016, 27 pedestrians died in crashes on Austin roads. In 2015 (the deadliest year on record for traffic fatalities in Austin), 29 pedestrians died in crashes.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5789. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

