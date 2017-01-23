Motorcycle rider, driver killed in separate crashes on FM 1431

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed in separate crashes on FM 1431, last Friday.

The first crash happened in Lago Vista at 7:43 a.m. DPS troopers say a Nissan Versa was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck pulling a trailer, killing Brian Michael Young, 50, of Marble Falls. A piece of rebar from the trailer entered the Nissan, hitting Young.

The two people in the truck were uninjured.

The second crash happened at 11:35 p.m. in Burnet County, a few miles from Granite Shoals. A man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound, taking a curb at an unsafe speed when he hit a guardrail.

Jeffrey Dwayne Young, 32, from Burnet, was killed in the crash.

Exact locations of the crashes were not immediately available.