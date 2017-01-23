Motorcycle rider, driver killed in separate crashes on FM 1431

By Published:
FILE - DPS trooper (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - DPS trooper (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed in separate crashes on FM 1431, last Friday.

The first crash happened in Lago Vista at 7:43 a.m. DPS troopers say a Nissan Versa was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck pulling a trailer, killing Brian Michael Young, 50, of Marble Falls. A piece of rebar from the trailer entered the Nissan, hitting Young.

The two people in the truck were uninjured.

The second crash happened at 11:35 p.m. in Burnet County, a few miles from Granite Shoals. A man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound, taking a curb at an unsafe speed when he hit a guardrail.

Jeffrey Dwayne Young, 32, from Burnet, was killed in the crash.

Exact locations of the crashes were not immediately available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s